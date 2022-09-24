Eileen O’Brien (nee Phelan), Kilsheelan

Belline, and formerly Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Bridie, Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving Husband Maurice, brother Tom, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Monday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11.30am

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Solas Centre Waterford.