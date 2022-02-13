Eileen Molloy (nee Kennedy), Borrisokane

Finnoe Drive, Borrisokane.

Died peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, sons Paul and Denis, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Sam, Hannah, Ciara, Aoife, Harry and Niamh, sister May, brother Pat, Uncle Tom, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Monday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday morning to Ss Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

