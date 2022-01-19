Eileen McGrath (nee Brazil), Ballymacarbry

Eileen McGrath nee Brazil

Nire Road, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Eileen passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday morning surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband William, grandson Liam and grand-daughter Annie, she will be sadly missed by her son Patrick, daughters Mary (O’Donnell), Ann (O’Donnell), Kathleen (Donovan) and Nuala (Farrell), brother Tom, grandchildren Caroline, Micéal, Siobhán, Hughie, Barry, Yvonne, Tracy, Ann-Marie, Kellie, Steven, Nicola, Elaine, William and Sophia, cherished great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to St Helena’s Church, The Nire.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via www.irishlivestream.com/21012022em

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

