Eileen Madden (nee O’Hara), Roscrea

Lower Derrymore, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, brothers Charlie, Jackie and Pat, sisters Mary and Annie.

Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine, Aileen and Pauline, son Sean, sister Kitty, brothers Mick and Phil, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mags, grandchildren Karen, Greg, Grace, Shauna, Jamie and Jade, great-grandchildren Emma, Katie and Molly, sisters-in-law Marie, Margaret and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.20am, arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

House strictly private please.

