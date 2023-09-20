Eileen Kiely nee Pollard, Clonmel

Elm Park, Clonmel.

19th September 2023 peacefully in Tipperary University Hospital (predeceased by her mother Kitt and father Jimmy).

Sadly missed by her loving husband Richard, sons Richard and Tony, daughter-in-law Maria and Tony’s partner Martha, granddaughter Ruby, grandsons Conor and Riain, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Eileen’s Funeral will arrive in St Oliver’s Church on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.