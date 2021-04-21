Eileen Kavanagh (nee Dalton), Oola

Eileen Kavanagh nee Dalton

12 Vale Drive, Oola, Co Limerick & resident of St Anthony’s Nursing Home Pallasgreen.

21st April 2021, Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her son Robin, Daughter Wendy, sisters Mairead, Betty & Angela daughter in law, son in law, brothers in law, sisters in law,grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends . R.I.P

A private mass will take place on Friday at 11.30 o clock in Oola Church with burial afterwards in St Anthony’s Cemetery Oola.

Mass private please in accordance with HSE guidelines & in the interest of public safety.

Messages of sympathy cards & letters can be sent to Ryan’s Funeral directors Pallasgreen.

