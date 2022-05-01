Eileen Hennessy, Cahir & Ballydrehid

Brewery Lane, Cahir and formerly of Ballydrehid.

Eileen passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely borne in Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving parents Ann and Paddy and fondly missed by her loving sisters, Maureen, Anne, Noreen, Joan, Trish, Catherine and Toni her brother Pat, brothers in law, sister in law, her nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church Cahir arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.