Eileen Gleeson, Fethard

Knockelly, Fethard

July 28th 2021.

Deeply regretted by her sister Joan, her niece Anne and her partner Jim, her grandnephew Stephen and his partner Catriona, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard.

This can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Burial afterwards in Peppardstown Cemetery.

