Eileen Geraghty nee Hennessy, Roscrea

Corville Road, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Patterson Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her husband John and brothers Sean & Liam.

Deeply regretted by her sons John and Kevin, daughters-in-law Susan and AnnMarie, grandchildren Niamh, Saoirse, Evan, Kieran, Sarah and Stuart, brother Oliver, sister-in-law Liz, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

