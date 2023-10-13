Eileen Foley nee Bates, Cashel and Ballyclerihan

Agar’s Lane, Friar Street, Cashel and formerly of Ballyclerihan, Clonmel

October 12th 2023, peacefully at home.

Eileen, beloved wife of the late Billy, mother of the late Eamonn and sister of the late Michael, Mary, Bridget and Patricia.

Deeply regretted by his loving family Liam, Teresa, Seamus, Aileen, and Annette, daughters-in-law Aisling, Lucy and Caitriona, sons-in-law John and Andy, grandchildren David, Grace, Ava, Dylan, Mary-Kate, Pippa, Milly and Eirnin, brothers Tony and Paddy, sisters Nora Ahearne and Teresa Leahy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing her residence this Friday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.