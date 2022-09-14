Eileen (Eily) Conway (Née Ryan), Cahir

Toorbeg, Burncourt, Cahir

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home.

Eily, predeceased by her loving husband Eddie. Loving mother of Carmel (Butler) Ann (English), Kathleen (Meehan), Helen (Mc Grath), Mary (Murchie ), Geraldine (Murphy), Ailish (Blake), Fidelma (Doyle), Tom, Jim, David, Edward, John and her brother Michael (Dublin).

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Friday at 11.30am in the church of the Assumption Burncourt followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only.

House private on Friday morning.