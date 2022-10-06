Eileen Coughlan (nee Lyons), Mitchelstown

Skeheen, Mitchelstown.

On October 6th, 2022, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Corpus Christi Nursing Home, Mitchelstown.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her sister Kathleen Leahy (Aherlow), brothers-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Sr. Teresa Agnes, Sisters of Charity, Donnybrook, nephews Gerard and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, P67 DX81, on Friday (7th October) from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reception into the Church of Mary Conceived Without Sin, Mitchelstown for Requiem Mass on Saturday (8th October) at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

Mass will be live streamed on http://www.mitchelstownparish.ie/