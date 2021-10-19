Eileen Connolly (nee White), Clonmel

Ballydonagh, Kilmanahan, Clonmel.

Died on 19th October 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family (pre-deceased by her husband Patrick (Pakie) and her son Eddie).

Sadly missed by her loving children Maureen, Anthony, Evelyn, Brendan, Rita, Jim, Pat, Kieran, Ber, Aidan, Pascal and Majella, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Eileen’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at St Laurence’s Church Fourmilewater at 11.20am on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the Eileen Connolly funeral followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines seating capacity is at 50% in the Church.

