Eileen Coman nee Sause, Thurles

Coldfields, Two Mile Borris, Thurles

Unexpectedly at her daughters residence. Predeceased by her parents Tomas and Mary, brother Johnny. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family; devoted husband Paddy, sons Stephen, Patrick and Tómas, daughter Jacinta, grandchildren Grace, Rachel, Darragh, Ciarán, Shane, Killian, Zara and Olivia, daughters-in-law Fiona, Kathleen and Juliet, son-in-law Joe, sisters Mary (Cummins), Margaret (Fitzgerald), Bridget (Duncan) and Kathleen (Brown), brother Richard, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing In Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 13th November from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James Church, Two Mile Borris on Tuesday 14th November at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris cemetery.

House Private Please.