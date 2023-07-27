Eileen Coman nee Browne, Clonoulty

Gurteenamoe, Clonoulty.

July 26th 2023, peacefully in the care of the Staff of University Hospital Clonmel.

Beloved wife of the late Denis and loving mother of Liam, Mary and Francis.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren Robert and Aoife, great grandchild Ellie Mai, daughter-in-law Marie, Ute and Jean, brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of Jesus Christ our Saviour, Rossmore.

Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/rossmore-parish-live-stream/