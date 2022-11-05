Eileen Cleary (née Hayden), Nenagh & Athy, Co. Kildare

Knockalton Lower, Nenagh, late of Johnstown, Athy, County Kildare.

Predeceased by her parents Jerry and Nora and brother John, died peacefully on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the tender care of the staff of the Manor Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Beloved wife of Patrick, and dear mother of Róisín, John, Áine and Daire. Adoring granny to Donnacha, Caoimhe, Oisín and Aoibhín.

Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Diarmuid, Frank, Terence, Kieran and Paul, sons-in-law Eugene and Shane and daughter-in-law Aoife, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, godchildren and wider circle of family and friends.

Eileen will repose at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday, November 6th from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday, November 7th to St Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 12.45pm for requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh.

May she rest in peace.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland, Tipperary Branch.