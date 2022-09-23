Eileen Cahill, Thurles & Templemore

Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles and formerly Drom Village, Templemore.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Under the wonderful care of the staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by her parents Jim and Margaret, brother Tom. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, twin sister Frances, sister Bridget, sister-in-law Hanora, nephews J.J. (and his wife Attracta) and Michael, nieces Lianne (and her husband Jim), Evelyn (and her husband Michael) and Caoimhe, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, brothers-in-law Pierce and Dick, cousins, former colleagues in Dept Social Protection, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 25th Sept. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Private Cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.