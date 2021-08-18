Eileen Cahill nee Sexton, Nenagh and Limerick

Pearse Street, Nenagh and formerly of Templeglantine, Limerick.

Died on August 17th peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband John F. Cahill, her brother Tom, sister-in-law Maureen and niece Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving son Tony, daughter-in-law Margaret, her adored grandchildren Aoife and Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday, for family and close friends, at her son Tony and Margaret’s home, (Kildangan Hill, Puckane), (E45 NY59), from 4pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence