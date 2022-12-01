Eileen Brophy, Cloughjordan, Clare & Dublin

Aherina, Kilmore, Clare, Cloughjordan, Tipperary and Dublin

Predeceased by her parents Tess, Paddy and sister-in-law Marianne.

Eileen passed away peacefully, in the very kind and compassionate care of Milford Care Centre.

Dearly missed by all who loved her, her husband Sean, her sisters Rena, Terry and Mary, her brothers Joe and Kevin, sister-in-law Jay, brothers- in-law Francis and Andy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, Sean’s son, daughters, grandchildren, the extended Moloney family, other relatives and her large circle of friends, especially her long time dear friend Geraldine.

Reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Blackwater, (V94 V326) this Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her Kilmore home on Sunday morning, arriving to St Joseph’s Church, Kilmore (V94 W1K2) at 12.30pm for funeral Mass at 1pm.

Followed by cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium.

House private, please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre as per Eileen’s wishes