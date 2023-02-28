Eileen Broderick Nee Gleeson, Thurles

Monadreen, Thurles

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her baby son Patrick, sisters Kathleen, Theresa (Boyle) and Mary (Murphy), brother Pat, sister-in-law Betty (Johnston), brother-in-law Martin (Ryan).

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband PJ, sons Peter and David, daughter Marguerite, adored grandchildren Ellie, John, Tommy, Grace, Jack, Ben, Cian and Lorcan, daughters-in-law Elaine and Michelle, son-in-law David, sister Ursula (Hanrahan), brothers Michael and Johnny, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 1st March from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 2nd March at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven Cancer Support Centre Thurles