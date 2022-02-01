Eileen Breen (nee Maher), Knock & Killea

Eileen Breen nee Maher

Tinderry, Knock, Roscrea and formerly of Killea.

Pre-deceased by her sister Mary (Shelley) and brother Pierce. Deeply regretted by her husband Tom, daughter Mary, sons Declan, Tomas and John., sister Kathleen (McBride), son-in-law Roger, daughters-in-law Caroline, Helen and Lorraine, grandchildren Connor, Ronan, Peter, Ella, Dylan, Dara and Katie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatiives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 4pm to 7pm. (Face masks must be worn at all time please).

Private removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Patricks Church, Knock for Funeral Mass at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence