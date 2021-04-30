Eileen Bourke, Nenagh & Clonakenny

Eileen Bourke

Melrose, Nenagh and formerly of Norebrook, Clonakenny, April 30th 2021, retired public health nurse, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Annie and James, brother Tom, sister-in-law Esther and nephew Jamie. Sadly missed by her loving nieces Áine Bourke, Brigette Martin and Evelyn McGrath and their partners Liam, Johnny and Eamon, grandnieces Laura, Grace, Hannah, Lucy, Sarah and Katie Mai, relatives, kind neighbours, former colleagues and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Eileen will take place.

Removal on Sunday 2nd from the residence of her niece, Brigette Martin, Clonakenny at 1.45pm, arriving for Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Clonakenny, at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

