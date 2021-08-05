Eileen Beardmore nee Fenton, Cahir

Station House, Cahir.

August 4th, 2021

Eileen’s funeral cortege will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St Mary’s Church for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be celebrated amongst her family and close friends, in line with HSE / Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50 people in the Church.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass will be streamed on https://www.premvideo.com/viewing-room-3/

Family flowers only please.

