Eileen Barrett nee Danagher, Ballingarry and Killenaule

Crohane, Ballingarry and formerly Killenaule.

Fondly remembered by her daughters Breda (Quirke), Dolores (Bourke), Helen (Linnene), Yvonne (O’Sullivan) and Laurie (Kirby), sons Seán and Michéal, sons in law, daughter in law, adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, her close cousins Seán O’Brien and Michael Danagher, sisters in law Helen Tynan and Josie Fitzgerald, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours.

Lying in repose at her daughter Dolores’s house, Monslatt, KIllenaule (E41 KR53) on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

Eileen will be arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial afterwards at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Drangan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Ireland.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule