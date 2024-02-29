Edward O’Malley, Newport

Foildarrig, Newport and O’Malley Coaches.

Edward passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on 28th February 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Eamonn and David, daughter Jean, granddaughters Alison, Emma and Úna, daughters-in-law Kerry Anne and Miriam, son-in-law Tom, sisters Pauline, Mary and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nephew Rory, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home, Cork Road, Newport on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

https://www.churchcamlive.ie/newportbirdhillandtoor/

Burial immediately afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

https://milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now