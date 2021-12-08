Edward O’Dwyer, formerly Thurles

Formerly Kincora Terrace, Thurles.

Edward passed away peacefully on November 26th in the care of Zoe Berkeley and the Palliative Care Team of Wexham Park Hospital, London.

Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Mary, his beloved brother and sister Michael and Ann Gleeson and sister-in-law Margaret. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary McNamara (Couraganeen), brother Tommy, also Catherine and Tom, devoted niece Marian, brothers-in-law Ollie and Joe, sister-in-law Joan, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, best friend Jimmy, all at the Riverside Social Club, U.K. and Brennans Pub, Thurles.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Saturday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

House private please. Donations, if desired, to MacMillan Cancer Support, U.K.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence