Edward ‘Ned’ Tierney, Cashel

Edward (Ned) Tierney

Mayfield, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

