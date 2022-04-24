Edward (Ned) Ryan, Clonmel & Hollyford

Vallombrosa, Kilmacomma, Clonmel & formally of Hollyford, Co. Tipperary.

22/04/2022 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lilly (Nee O’ Toole).

Sadly missed by his sons & daughters, Nick, Owen, Brenda, Ned, May and John, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ned Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Ned’s funeral will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, on Wednesday at 9.50am for 10am mass, followed by burial in St. Mochonog’s Churchyard in Kilmacanogue Village, Co. Wicklow at 2.30pm approx.