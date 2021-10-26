Edward ‘Ned’ Delaney, Tipperary Town

Edward (Ned) Delaney

8, Aherlow Crescent, Knockrawley, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, E34 AV99

Ned, died suddenly. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Crystal, children Chelsea, Jordan, Crystal, Ned and Patrick, father Paddy, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday (October 28th) from 5pm to 8pm, for family and close friends. The Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Friday (October 29th) at 1.30pm enroute to St. Michael’s Church, to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, with funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Ned’s Mass will be streamed live here.

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross’ Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

