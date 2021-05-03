Edward ‘Ned’ Bourke, Holycross

Edward ‘Ned’ Bourke

The Green, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Amy. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Nora, sons David, Declan, Eamon and Adrian, daughter Caroline, grandchildren Miah, Tadgh, Ronan, Sadie, Rory, Cillian, Ryan, Frank and Ned, daughters in law Eileen, Mary, Lisa and Bernie, son in law Padraig, brothers Johnny and Larry, nephews, nieces, brothers in law , sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following Government guidelines, Ned’s funeral is private.

Ned’s funeral cortége will arrive at Holycross Abbey on Thursday 6th May at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association or Milford Care Center.

House Private Please.

