Edward McEvoy, Templemore and Roscrea

Clonmore, Templemore, and formerly of Assumption Park, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his parents Eileen and Edward.

Deeply regretted by his sons Edward and Adam, daughter Lorraine, grandchildren Stephen, Trevor, Arron, Alanna, Johnny, Ethan and Finn, brother Barry, sisters Carol and Janice, extended family members, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Live stream of Mass: www.stcronanscluster.ie