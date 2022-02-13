Edward Flannery, Nenagh

Ballintoher, Nenagh.

13/2/2022. Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Diskin (Dublin).

He will be sadly missed by his loving and cherished wife Liz, his children Frank, Edwina (Hogan), Liz Killeen (Claremorris), John and Edward, Sons in law William and Colum, Daughters in Law Anne and Mary, grandchildren – Susan, Deirdre, Sean, Edwina, Mark, Frank, Alison, Shaun and Saoirse, great-grandchild Miro. His sister Frances Fogarty, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces & nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Tuesday for his Requiem mass at 1pm.

Those who would like to view the mass can do so on nenaghparish.ie Cremation service takes place at the Shannon Crematorium at 3pm and can be viewed on shannoncrematorium.com.

House Strictly Private – Family Only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

