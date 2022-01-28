Edward ‘Eddie’ Woods, Clonmel & Celbridge

Edward (Eddie) Woods

Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Celbridge, Co Kildare. 25th of January 2022, peacefully at home, after a long illness.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, Deirdre, Caoimhe and Eoghan, parents Ted and Colette, sisters Niamh and Stephnie, their partners Brian and Mark, niece Ceris and nephew Rhy, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. May Eddie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home (E91 D431) on Saturday 29th January from 3pm – 7pm.

Requiem mass at 2pm on Sunday 30th January in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Mass can be viewed online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial immediately afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Sunday morning please.

Family Flowers, donations in desired to the Irish Kidney Association.

