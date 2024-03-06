Edward (Eddie) Mulhall, Clonmel

Cherrymount, Clonmel.

Eddie passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Noel and Paddy and sister Charlotte he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, sons Alan and David, grandchildren Brendan, James and Daithí, brothers John and Liam, sisters Margaret, Diana and Caroline, mother-in-law Mary (Norris), daughter-in-law Melissa, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page