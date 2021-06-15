Edward ‘Eddie’ Clowrey, Holycross

Edward (Eddie) Clowrey

The Village, Holycross, Thurles.

Formerly Shaftesbury, Dorset, UK. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. In the wonderful care of the palliative care staff in South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Tim and Anna (Yorkshire), brother Frankie, sister Kim, brother in law Johnny Hayes. Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Biddy, daughters Deborah (husband Chris) and Lisa (partner Michael), grandchildren Carrie and Percy, brothers Tony, Gordan and Tom, sisters Sheila and Coleen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines, Eddie’s funeral cortège will leave his residence on Friday, 18th June, to arrive at Holycross Abbey at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Abbey.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey

Followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork at 3pm.

The cremation service can be viewed at www.islandcrematorium.ie

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence