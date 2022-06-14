Edward Doyle, Moyne

Castletown, Moyne, Tipperary

Peacefully at The Sacred Heart Nursing home Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his brothers Billy and Jim.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary and Kitty, brother Tommy, sister in law Annie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his nephew John Doyle’s residence Castletown Moyne (Eircode E41 T6XO) on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary’s Church Moyne arriving at 11 o’clock for Requiem mass at 11.30.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

Family flowers only please.