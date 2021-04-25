Edmund (Ned) Meaney, Ardfinnan

Mount Carmel, Ardfinnan.

Edmund passed away peacefully after a brief illness in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Nora, he will be very sadly missed by his loving sons David, John, Eddie and Mike, brothers Paddy and Joe, daughters in law, sisters in law, partner, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edmund’s Funeral cortége will leave his home on Wednesday morning at 10am, to arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan for 10:30am Mass.

Burial afterwards in St. Finnians cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

