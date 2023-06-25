Edmund (Eamon) Ryan, Co. Galway, Co. Down & Cashel

Limepark, Ardrahan, Co. Galway and formerly The Esplanade, Holywood, Co. Down and 15 Dominic St., Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

24th of June 2023. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Galway University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Angela, father Edmund, brothers Stephen and Richard, sister Esther.

Sadly missed by his mother Theresa, sisters Marie Bourke and Patricia Becton, brothers Thomas, Paul, John and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, godchildren Stephanie Ryan and Aodhán Ryan, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May His Kind And Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home Labane, Ardrahan (H91 E793) this Monday evening, the 26th of June, from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Eamon’s funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning, 27th of June, and travel to St. Attracta’s Church, Kiltartan (H91 W6N7) for funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Kiltartan Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning, please.