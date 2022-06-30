Edmond T Nolan, Newport

Rearcross, Newport and late of Thomas Nolan & Sons Building Contractors.

June 29th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Beloved father of the late Myra and brother of the late James T. and Rodge.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Theresa, sons Donal and Eamonn, daughters Nora (Floyd), Catherine (Kniker), Bernadette (Malone), his thirteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, brother Mike, daughters-in-law Marie and Tara, sons-in-law Anthony, Chris, Johnny, and Darren, sisters-in-law Nora O’Brien and Nancy Ryan, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Friday afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 3pm to 6pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Visitation, Rearcross arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edmond’s funeral mass will be live streamed via the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/edmond-nolan/