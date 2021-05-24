Edmond O’Reilly, Ballypatrick

Edmond O’Reilly

Graigue, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Edmond passed away peacefully on Monday in the presence of his loving family, under the care of the wonderful staff of Tipperary University Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Ann and his sisters Lily and Margaret, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Padraic, Peadar, Conor, Edmond and Ciaran, daughters-in-law Fionnuala, Olive, Theresa, Jean and Siobhan, grandchildren Róise, Hazel, Senan, Isabelle, Donnacha, Ailbhe, Aoife, Edmond, Tadhg, Eimear, Ríona, Páidí and Áine, sisters Pat and Phil, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcash on Wednesday at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

