Edmond (Ned) Brett, Mullinahone

Edmond (Ned) Brett

“Taibiba” / Brett’s Hardware, Mullinahone

November 10th 2023, after a short illness, in the exceptional Care of the staff of South Tipperary General Hospital and ICU Waterford University Hospital .Predeceased by his loving son Neville, brother Paddy and sister Kay. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teckie, daughter Roisin, sons Adrian and Ronan, and his much adored grandchildren Holly, Lemmy, Robin, Stevie and Rían, daughters-in-law Claire and Kerrie, brothers John and Tom, sisters-in-law Loretta and Aileen , brother-in-law Alan, relatives, and all the team at Brett’s Hardware Mullinahone and Callan, exceptional neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Ned’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence “Taibiba” Mullinahone (E41NA02) on Monday November 13th from 3pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, November 14th, in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Kilaghy, Mullinahone. Requiem Mass can be viewed live here. House private on Tuesday morning, please.