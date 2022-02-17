Edith E.F Rafter nee Wilkinson, Roscrea

Carrolls Row, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Richard (Dick) and brothers George and Kenneth.

Loving mother of Vivienne, Michael, Deirdre and Sheila. Much loved Naní of Rachael, Jane. Mark, Rebecca, Michael, Richard, Kathryn, Joanne, Caitríona, Úna, Colm, Méabh and her eight great-grandchildren. Dear mother-in-law of Alex, Pat, David and Mairead and sister-in-law of Bettie. Edith will be missed by all her family and friends.

Edith’s Funeral Service will take place on Saturday 19th February at 11.00am in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland, Roscrea followed by burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

House private please.

Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

