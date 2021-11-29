Eddie O’Neill, Clonmel

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Eddie passed away peacefully (in his 98th year) on November 28th, in the care of the staff of Sonas Melview Nursing Home, Clonmel in the presence of his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Peggy, son Brian and daughter Una (Taylor), he will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary (Graham) and Ann (Burke), brother Billy, sister Annie, grandchildren Deirdre, Eoin, Susan, Claire, Michael, Yvonne, Stephen and Sophie, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday at 1pm in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the National Council for the Blind.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence