Eddie O Brien, Fethard

The Square, Fethard

Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

Pre-deceased by his father Edward and mother Annie. Sadly missed by his brother Patrick and his wife Marilyn , his sister Cathy, his nephew Edward and his wife Sarah and their children Max and Madison, aunts Agnes Evans and Francis Linehan, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Sunday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Augustinian Abbey Church, Fethard.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.