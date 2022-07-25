Eddie McGee, Clonmel

56 Elm Park, Clonmel.

24th July 2022, St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Sadly missed by loving wife Christina, sons Oliver, Joseph and Eamonn, daughters-in-law Szilvia, Tatiana and Susan, granddaughters Muireann, Gemma and Áine, grandsons James, Páidí and William, brother Billy, sister Terry, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

May Eddie Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6:30pm to 8pm.

Eddie’s Funeral Cortege will arrive at St. Oliver’s Church on Tuesday at 11:20 for 11:30 Mass.

Burial immediately after in St. Patricks Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.