Eddie McCormack, Glengoole

Clonora, Glengoole, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

8th January 2022.

At Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Predeceased by his father James, mother Elizabeth, sister-in-law Mary Brett.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Josie, sister-in-law Kitty (Kenny), brothers-in-law Michael & Dan Gleeson, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule this Sunday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Arriving at St. Patrick & Oliver’s Church Glengoole on Monday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings.

