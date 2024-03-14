Eddie Hosty, Thurles and Mayo

Waincliffe House, Beakstown, Thurles and formerly Shanballyboct, Irishtown, Co Mayo.

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family, under the wonderful care of the staff of Waterford University Hospital, Palliative Care.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Norah, brothers Pete and Tom.

Deeply regretted by his devoted family; wife Mary, children Amanda, Alan and Ramona, grandchildren Samantha, Sheridan, Sasha, Erin, Leny and Lucas, sons-in-law Paul and Marcos, daughter-in-law Nicola, brothers Paddy, John and Gabe, sisters Carmel and Frances, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, Holycross-Ballycahill GAA members, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in the John Doyle Centre, Holycross Ballycahill GAA Club (E41 NH26) on Friday from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey (E41 PHO1) at 7.15pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 9am.

Burial in Irishtown cemetery, Co Mayo at 2pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford University Hospital Palliative Care.

House private please.