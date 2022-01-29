Eddie (Edward) McCarthy, Cork & formerly of Holycross & Fethard

Cork and formerly Gleann Rí, Holycross, Thurles and Fethard.

Unexpectedly away from home.

Predeceased by his infant brother Eric.

Beloved son to Rosie and Eric and brother of Joan.

Sadly missed by his grandmother Joanie (O’Neill), aunts Lizzie and Joanne, uncle Marty and their family’s. Dearest cousin to Dean and Elaine.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 1st February at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 2nd February at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Crohane cemetery (Crohane Lower, Killenaule E41 V840).

The mass will be streamed here.

