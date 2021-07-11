Eddie Corcoran, Carrick-on-Suir

Mountain View, Carrick-on-Suir

Died on July 9th, sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Colin, Jason and Edward, daughter Jillian, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews relatives and friends may he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday for funeral mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines, Eddie’s Mass and burial will take place for immediate family.

For those who cannot attend, Mass can be viewed online at https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

