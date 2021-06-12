Eamonn Stafford, Roscrea

Eamonn Stafford

Dungar, Roscrea. Peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife Vera and son Neil. Deeply regretted by his daughters Geraldine, Noreen, Áine, Eimear, Bláithín, Deirdre, son Ciarán, grandchildren, very dear cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, Eamonn’s Funeral will be for family only.

His remains will arrive at Dungar cemetery, Roscrea on Monday morning at 11.00am for committal in the family grave.

